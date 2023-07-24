A former West Virginia special needs teacher has been sentenced by a judge for battery on students.

Amanda Tournay was being investigated for an incident in a Weirton Elementary classroom that happened on April 13, 2022.

Tournay was originally charged with 18 counts of battery but pleaded guilty to 6 counts of battery.

Tournay was sentenced to 1.5 years to be served alternatively on home incarceration.

Tournay was ordered to surrender her teaching certificate for life.

