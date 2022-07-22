A former West Virginia teacher’s aide has been sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty to misdemeanor battery charges involving two special-needs students.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Kanawha Circuit Judge Carrie Webster on Wednesday also ordered 72-year-old Walter Pannell to complete two years of supervised probation.

Pannell’s attorney had asked for probation, community service or home confinement. He said the former Horace Mann Middle School employee was remorseful and had no prior disciplinary record.

Criminal complaints say video showed Pannell spanking, dragging and threatening a male student and shaking and spanking a female student.

Pannell told the court he was “truly sorry” about what happened.