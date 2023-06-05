West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has appointed Diana Winzenreid to the West Virginia House of Delegates 4th District which covers part of Ohio County.

Winzenreid fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Erikka Storch who left last month for a private-sector opportunity. Winzenreid will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

Winzenreid recently was employed at WTRF as a sales executive.

With her expertise in consulting for Fortune 100 companies, particularly in the Automotive, Manufacturing, Energy, and Logistics industries, she believes West Virginia is an attractive location for companies in these industries looking to relocate or expand.

Winzenreid attended Indiana University, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Master of Business Administration focusing on International Business.

Winzenreid operates her own digital marketing agency and collaborates with businesses nationwide to develop effective branding and digital strategies.