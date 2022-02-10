Four West Virginia men arrested in child sex sting

The West Virginia Police along with the FBI arrested four West Virginia men over the weekend in an undercover sting operation.

Officials say Tristian Lee Cumberledge, 38, Parkersburg, Jamie Todd Holbert, 50, Parkersburg, Jeffrey Lee Ward Jr., 30, Craigsville, W.Va., and Elijah Gage Compton, 25, Harrisville WV traveled to Parkersburg to meet up with someone who they believed to be a minor, that they met online.

Police say Ward chatted with what he believed was a 14-year-old female and sent nude photographs of his genitalia.

Officials say, Compton spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the alleged 14-year-old and sent a picture of his face.

Cumberledge spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the alleged 14-year-old and sent a nude photograph of his genitalia according to police.

Holbert spoke about engaging in sexual activities with the alleged 15-year-old male sending a video of his genitalia and a picture of his face, according to police.

Police say Ward failed to post a $200,00 bond at the time of the news release, Compton was released on a $200,000 bond. Cumberledge was released on a $50,000 bond and Holbert posted a $150,000 bond.