Looking to get rich quickly? Get yourself a free lottery ticket for The Powerball or Mega Millions.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lottery jackpots are continuing to rise, with Powerball’s grand prize at $590M for Saturday’s drawing and Mega Millions’ grand prize at $427M for Friday’s drawing.

Players in West Virginia can take advantage of the moment by ordering tickets through Jackpocket.

New customers can receive a free $2 lottery ticket by entering the code FREETIX at checkout.

Jackpocket allows players to order lottery tickets through the app or on your desktop.

More information about Jackpocket can be found here.