Marshall University’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) is offering free computerized machining and machine tool training across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky as part of a national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing and ensure a strong national defense.

The bootcamps, for individuals who are high school age and older, include online instruction and the option of supplemental hands-on machine training at one of RCBI’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Centers or at partner locations across the tri-state region. No experience is necessary.

“Participants will engage in bootcamps for all skill levels,” said Derek Scarbro, RCBI deputy director. “For some individuals, this will be their first exposure to machining. For many manual machinists, our bootcamps will provide an introduction to the operation of computer-controlled machines. And for experienced CNC (computer-numerical control) machinists, the bootcamps will teach advanced techniques and processes to improve efficiency, precision and productivity.”

Through a partnership with the Institute for Advanced Composites Manufacturing Innovation (IACMI), RCBI is expanding a joint Department of Defense (DoD) and Department of Energy initiative to reestablish American leadership in the machine tool industry through transformative thinking, technological innovation and workforce skills development.

“Marshall University is excited to partner in this national initiative to revitalize American manufacturing,” said President Brad D. Smith. “Marshall’s Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) – West Virginia’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center – has assisted manufacturers across our state and region for more than 30 years and delivered machinist training to thousands of individuals. We engage manufacturers daily, so we’re keenly aware of their workforce needs and have a history of developing innovative solutions to meet those needs. This partnership will greatly expand our efforts to prepare individuals in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for in-demand manufacturing jobs right here at home.”

RCBI will serve the entire states of West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. Similar hubs are housed at the University of Tennessee, Texas A&M University and North Carolina AT&T State University.

As part of the initiative, RCBI will purchase additional CNC machining equipment for its education and training centers in Huntington and South Charleston to supplement its more than $22 million in advanced manufacturing technology currently available.

To register for the free bootcamps, visit www.rcbi.org/cncbootcamps