UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County.

Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment.

One lane of the road is open but drivers are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area. Ellison said N & S will bring in equipment to remove the derailed coal cars off of the road. When that does happen, Route 52 will be closed.

We will continue to keep updated as details emerge.

HANOVER, WV (WVNS) — A train derailment in Hanover is creating traffic issues on Route 52 this morning, Friday, December 2, 2022.

Wyoming County 911 said a call for a freight train derailment came in at 3:35 A.M on Friday, December 2. Dispatch has asked people to avoid Route 52 in the area of Hanover Wrecker Service, in Hanover, Wyoming County.

Hanover Fire Department, Coal Mountain Fire Department and the West Virginia Department of Highways are on scene. At this time, no injuries have been reported.