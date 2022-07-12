It promises to be one of the biggest, most exciting baby showers this area has ever seen, and guess what? You are invited.

The Gabriel Project of West Virginia will be celebrating twenty-five years and they are doing it in style.

They will be hosting a Silver Jubilee baby shower and community gathering at the McClure House Hotel.

It will be on July, 28th. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event will go on until 3 p.m.

There will be all types of games including baby shower bingo and a silent auction as well.

The Gabriel Project of West Virginia started right here in the Friendly City and has evolved into a Statewide Organization helping families with young babies all over the Mountain State.

Chapter Coordinator, Gabriel Project of WV, Faith Hicks says, “What we do is help babies from birth up through their second birthday. Cribs, car- seats, diapers, wipes, clothing. We actually give our cribs and mattresses and car- seats and there is a little again that is what we celebrate. We celebrate the whole aspect of being able to help these families keep their babies in a safe and healthy environment .”

There will also be a diaper raffle at the event and anyone bringing a donation of diapers to the event will automatically be entered.

Donations are not required at the event but are greatly appreciated.