CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Once again, the “Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge” is sending out free seeds to help West Virginians start their own garden, but this year’s challenge has some added competition.

According to the West Virginia University Extension Grow This organization, last year’s challenge, which gave out seeds for Cosmic Purple Carrots, Red Ursa Kale and Mixed Color Miniature Bell Peppers to 25,000 West Virginians, was “a practice round for 2024.”

This year, the crops are Jimmy Nardello peppers, red Russian kale and scarlet nantes carrots, but there’s more to it than just your own garden. Individuals, families and groups in West Virginia can sign up to get free seeds and to join a state-wide competition—county versus county. Growers can now join the challenge by filling out a survey, and once they get their seeds in April, they can earn points for their country by completing challenges.

Counties that earn the most points will win grant funding for projects to improve their communities.

Those who are interested in taking on the challenge should sign up as soon as possible at this link, because spots for seeds run out fast. Last year, the WVU Extension Service closed the program after only a few weeks due to “overwhelming” response.

Challenged and advice for the challenge will be posted on the Grow This: WV Garden Challenge Facebook and Instagram pages.