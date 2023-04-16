MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – A letter sent to Governor Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, and a host of state lawmakers launched a major investigation in the West Virginia State Police alleging sexual assaults, thefts, and damage to state-owned property at the state police academy.

Other accusations include a hidden camera in the women’s locker room, misuse of taxpayer funds, and some troopers billing for overtime they did not work.

Governor Justice spoke to 7News for the first time concerning this situation and says that there is always more to be done, but he and the Colonel have done their job by investigating to the utmost degree at this point.

”We don’t need to turn our back on the whole because the bad actors are the few. We need to do our job to develop a real confidence that the people are satisfied that we did our job. But we don’t ever need to forget who brought us to the dance too and I say that in slang, but we owe a lot of gratitude to our state police.” Gov. Jim Justice – (R) West Virginia

Stay with 7News for further updates on this investigation.