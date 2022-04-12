MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTRF) United State Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced that next week experts from the public and private sector will gather in Morgantown for a seminar to highlight best practices in preventing and responding to health care fraud.

The Mountaineer Health Care Fraud Symposium will take place on Thursday, April 21, at the WVU College of Law. The United States Attorney’s Office is hosting the event.

Federal and state investigators will share the latest trends in health are fraud, while medical and insurance professionals will dicuss best practices on how to detect and prevent fraud.

A presentation explaining how whistleblowers can come forward, tell their stories, and share in the financial recovery will also be made.

The symposium comes on the heels of the creation of a West Virginia-based health care fraud strike force comprised of state and federal agencies that takes a data-driven approach to uncovering waste and abuse.

In addition to the formation of the strike force, a hotline, email address, and mailing address have been established to allow for the reporting of potential fraud. Anyone with information may call (304) 234-7711, send an email to wvfraud@fbi.gov, or mail correspondence to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, P.O. Box 591, Wheeling, WV 26003.