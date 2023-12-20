WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Blennerhassett Island on the Ohio River near Parkersburg is an island with a rich and perhaps controversial history.

Blennerhassett Island-Photo courtesy of West Virginia State Parks

The island’s official website says it is “the Ohio River’s most famous island.”

Harman and Margaret Blennerhassett settled the island in 1789. They were “wealthy Irish aristocrats fleeing political persecution and personal scandal,” according to the official website.

They built a splendid Palladian mansion known far and wide for its grandeur and beauty.

Life was good on Blennerhassett Island until the couple allowed Aaron Burr, who was later charged with treason in a conspiracy involving a possible war with Spain, to use their estate for a military expedition to the Southwest. Burr was also accused of plotting to create a new country “independent of the United States.”

Blennerhassett Island rose to national prominence, albeit infamy, in the wake of the Burr conspiracy. When Burr’s plot failed, the Blennerhassetts fled and left the island behind them.

Luckily, the magnificent estate remained intact and is now a West Virginia state park called Blennerhassett Island Historical State Park. The park draws 40,000 visitors per year, according to the state park site. Guests ride a sternwheeler riverboat from Parkersburg to the island. Tours of the grounds and mansion plus horse-drawn carriage rides are available.

