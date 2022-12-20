CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s “Harry Potter House” is Slytherin, according to a study conducted by Dish.

The study says that Slytherin is the most searched-for Hogwarts House, being in 27 states. Gryffindor is the most searched in the least amount of states, only being in three: Utah, Michigan and Connecticut.

The study says that most people agree on what their state’s House is. They say most Gryffindor and Slytherin houses were happy to be their houses, while Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw states were not as happy. 60% of respondents say the House chosen matched their personality traits.

The study used Google Trends and 1,000 Wizarding World quiz results to find the answers.