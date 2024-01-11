A local horse jockey is in critical condition after being kicked in the ribs and face by a horse at his family farm on January 5.

Kyle Gilbert, a horse trainer at both Mountaineer Racetrack and Mahoning Valley Racecourse, suffered severe injuries and was life-flighted to UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family with financial assistance to help pay their mortgage and daily living expenses. Gilbert has a wife, Julia, and five-year-old twins, a boy and a girl.

According to friends and family, Gilbert was bleeding from the mouth and had a grade 3 liver laceration.

After tests showed that Gilbert’s liver did not rupture, he was moved out of the ICU into a regular room to be monitored. Doctors say he will not be able to lift more than 5 pounds for the next 8-12 weeks.

The doctors are predicting he could be off of work until the spring.

Kyle was released from the hospital on January 8 but must make trips to the trauma center to make sure the laceration in his liver is shrinking.

Kyle’s wife, Julia, has been updating Kyle’s recovery on the GoFundMe site. Anyone interested in donating can do so by clicking here.

