A federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its rules in Louisiana and West Virginia while a lawsuit challenging the organization is in court.

Western District of Louisiana Judge Terry Doughty in granting a preliminary injunction said the Horseracing Integrity & Safety Authority likely went beyond its bounds on three rules that went into place July 1.

State and racing officials in those jurisdictions sued to prevent the new federal authority’s regulations from going into effect.

HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus says the judge’s ruling does not question the organization’s constitutionality or validity.