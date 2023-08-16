A hotel in Wheeling, West Virginia is giving away free queen and king mattresses.

A post on Facebook says the hotel chain, Hawthorn Suites at The Highlands behind Cheddars, is giving away free queen and king mattresses.

The post said the mattresses are eight-years-old and don’t have any bedbugs.

The mattresses will need to be picked up between 10 am-3 pm on Wednesday, August 16.

The hotel says in the post that they are giving away mattresses for quality purposes for their guests.

It is first come, first serve. The mattresses are locked in a storage container until they are picked up.