Wheeling W VA (WTRF) — As we push through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep or end daylight saving time?

Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends. This yearly occurrence acts as a time step when we turn our clocks ahead one hour.

Daylight saving time — when we set clocks one hour later, or “spring forward” — began at 2 AM on March 13th for most of the country.

As it is, we’re losing almost two minutes of daylight per day.

Key dates: Sunrise and sunsets (based on Wheeling, West Virginia)

Oct. 4: Last sunset of 7 PM or later for 2022

Nov. 5: Last day of daylight saving time Sunrise: 7:56 AM, sunset: 6:15 PM

Nov. 6: First day of standard time Sunrise: 6:57 AM, sunset: 5:14 PM

Nov. 8: First day with sunrise at 7 AM

Nov. 25 through Dec. 18: Earliest sunset of the year: 4:58 PM

Dec. 21: First day of Winter, shortest day length of the year (9 hours, 19 min, 18 seconds)

Jan. 2-7: Latest sunrise of the year (7:45 AM)

What to do when standard time begins?

There are some checklist items you should plan to do the weekend of the time change.

Change clocks back one hour if they don’t adjust to standard time automatically (stove, microwave, car clock, alarm clock, wall clock, etc.)

All technology will automatically update itself

Put new batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detector

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

A poll conducted last October shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight saving and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.