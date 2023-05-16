CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Would you say your pet is spoiled? According to a new study, pet owners across the United States spent approximately $136.8 million on their pets in 2022.

Gift experts with Printed Pet Memories used Google search volume data for 840 pet-related search terms such as “chew toy for dog,” “cat scratch post,” “best toys for pet,” etc. in each of the 50 states, and then calculated the search volume per 100,000 people in each state to determine which state’s pets are spoiled the most.

Search volume is the number of searches for a specific term in a search engine within a specific timeframe, according to searchmetrics.com.

According to the study, West Virginia had a monthly search volume of 509.8 per 100,000 people, placing the Mountain State directly in the middle of the list at 25th place.

Vermont pet owners are the most likely to have a pampered pet, with a monthly search volume of 729.4 pet-related products per 100,000 residents. Mississippi ranked at the bottom of the list with a monthly search volume of 313.3 pet-related products per 100,000 residents.

“With such a large amount of money spent on pets in the US each year, it is interesting to see which states are the most and least generous when it comes to their animals,” said a spokesperson for Printed Pet Memories. “Dog-specific products are the most popular when considering the type of products searched for online. Dogs seem to be the pets most spoiled by their owners in most US states, with toys being the most popular gift.”

According to the study, dog toys were the most popular products that U.S. residents searched for. Printed Pet Memories says due to dogs’ naturally playful nature and their different preferences when it comes to toys, dog toys are essential for your pup’s mental stimulation and happiness. They can also keep dogs from chewing on objects they shouldn’t.

For cat owners, the most searched for products included toys and scratching posts. According to Printed Pet Memories, playing with your cat is an important part of creating a bond with them and can help reduce cats’ stress and boredom while encouraging their natural hunting instincts. Cat scratchers also prevent them from scratching up your furniture and improve their claw health.