CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The average value of a home in West Virginia is $145,991, according to Zillow. If you are planning on buying a home in the Mountain State, how much will you have to make to buy one?

In West Virginia, Zillow says the average value of a house in West Virginia is $211,553 less than the national average and the 2020 Census says that the median household income is $50,884.

If you make $50,884 annually and your down payment is 20% of your annual income, which is $10,176.80, you can buy a home in West Virginia that is valued at 156,941.62, according to HSH. That is if your monthly debt payments are $250 and your interest rate is set at 6.480% with a loan term of 30 years, with 1% annual property taxes, 0.5% annual property insurance, 28% front-end ratio and 36% back-end ratio.