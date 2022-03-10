Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – Remember days ago when thermometers read into the 70s and there was no thought of Winter weather. Well fast forward to the forecast for this weekend and Old Man Winter is expected to make a guest appearance, with accumulating snow a likelihood.

The system will move in late Friday night and last through Saturday afternoon.

The event will likely start as rain with a general changeover to all snow by early Saturday morning. A few hours of wintry mix/freezing rain cannot be ruled out either.



This will likely impact any Saturday morning commute plans that you may have.

A breakdown of Winter impacts for the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio.

Icing is not one of the primary concerns with this event. Accumulating snow with reduced visibility for Saturday morning with blowing snow due to breezy winds are the main concern.

What we know so far… (subject to change as the event gets closer)

Now, what do we know and don’t know this far out?

There are still plenty of details that need to be ironed out for this event.

We know this will move in late Friday through Saturday afternoon and be a rain to snow event. Snow accumulations have trended likely for the area.

The unknowns remain on the exact timing of when precip will start and end. It generally looks like we will see it starting around midnight on Saturday morning and then the bulk of it tapering off in the afternoon. A few light showers or flurries are still possible in the afternoon and evening.

The big question: How much snow are we talking?

There is still plenty of room for accumulation totals to sway one way or the other, especially as we approach this weekend. Most of us should see 4″-7″ of snowfall but some could see up to 10″ in some areas.

Most will see 4″-7″ of snow this weekend

Totals from this event will likely range around 4″ – 7″ for the Northern Panhandle and Southeastern Ohio. These totals can still change as we head closer to the event itself. Locally higher amounts are expected for the weekend.

