The Hunters Helping the Hungry Program, an initiative by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Section, has been making a difference in the lives of many for the last 32 years.

Since 1992, generous hunters have been helping to feed West Virginians by donating their deer to the program. Since the program started, over 28,000 deer have been donated. Over 1 million pounds of meat have provided meals for over a million people and families in need.

The program relies on the generosity of hunters, financial contributors, and participating processors.

The program works by participating hunters bringing their deer to designated processors, who grind, package, and freeze the venison. Feeding America members, the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington distribute the venison to more than 600 charitable food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters, and more.

In order for processors to participate in the program, they need to be certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Once certified, they need to contact Trevor Moore at 304-924-6211 and send an email with a copy of the certification to trevor.m.moore@wv.gov. Once approved, processors can begin receiving and storing meat for pickup. Processors are eligible to be reimbursed for $3 a pound.

Current Hunters Helping the Hungry Meat Processors

Processor County Address Phone Contact Puckett’s Harrison 8962 Good Hope Pike

Lost Creek, WV 26385 304-709-0247 Doyle Puckett Hill Country Meats Marion 75 Coons Hollow Road

Fairmont, WV 26554 304-612-2168 Leonard Martin D & K Custom Cutting Taylor 1686 Veterans Memorial Highway Flemington, WV 26347 304-739-2686

Danny Casto Syrews Custom Butchering

Lewis 114 Louise Street

Weston, WV 26452 304-269-1290

Tom Syrews



Teet’s Meat Packing

Randolph Craven’s Run Road

Elkins, WV 26241

304-636-9748

Jamie Andrews



Mann’s Meat Processing, LLC

Monroe 1216 Back Valley Road

Lindside, WV 24951

304-320-2035

Zach Mann



Milam’s Custom Meat Processing

Kanawha 554 Lick Branch Road Charleston, WV 25312

304-776-3337

Adam Milam



S & J Custom Meats

Kanawha 2441 Fisher Branch Road, Charleston, WV 25312

304-776-9166

Jim Sayre



Mauk’s, LLC

Logan 1485 Crooked Creek Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639

304-687-7950

Stephen Mauk



Call’s Meat Market

Putnam

3550 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526

681-233-4444

Leanne Call



Wolfe Slaughterhouse

Jackson 314 Evansview Road

Ripley, WV 25271

304-372-6025

Wayne Wolfe



Slider’s Processing and Smoked Meats

Wood 9791 Southern Highway, Rockport, WV 26169

304-474-3471

Shawn Slider



The Hunters Helping the Hungry Program has tremendous potential to change the lives of many who go hungry, but the program costs have averaged over $43,000 over the past seven years, and the WVDNR is unable to use license funds, the program relies on the support of individuals, businesses, conservation organizations, foundations, and churches.

The program uses key fundraising events to get the financial support needed to fund its success. The Governor’s One-Shot Hunt has been a vital event since 2007, providing both venison and funding.

Another fundraising event is the Share the Harvest Sunday. Held annually by the West Virginia Council of Churches on the first Sunday in November, this event sees approximately 3,000 churches encouraging their congregations to donate any amount they can afford to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

Individuals, churches, organizations, and businesses wishing to contribute to the HHH program send checks and money orders to:

Hunters Helping the Hungry

WV Division of Natural Resources

163 Wildlife Road

French Creek, WV 26218

HUNTERS HELPING THE HUNGRY 5-YEAR ANNUAL REPORT