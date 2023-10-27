The Hunters Helping the Hungry Program, an initiative by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Section, has been making a difference in the lives of many for the last 32 years.

Since 1992, generous hunters have been helping to feed West Virginians by donating their deer to the program. Since the program started, over 28,000 deer have been donated. Over 1 million pounds of meat have provided meals for over a million people and families in need.

The program relies on the generosity of hunters, financial contributors, and participating processors.

The program works by participating hunters bringing their deer to designated processors, who grind, package, and freeze the venison. Feeding America members, the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington distribute the venison to more than 600 charitable food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters, and more.

In order for processors to participate in the program, they need to be certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Once certified, they need to contact Trevor Moore at 304-924-6211 and send an email with a copy of the certification to trevor.m.moore@wv.gov. Once approved, processors can begin receiving and storing meat for pickup. Processors are eligible to be reimbursed for $3 a pound.

Current Hunters Helping the Hungry Meat Processors

ProcessorCountyAddressPhoneContact
Puckett’sHarrison8962 Good Hope Pike
Lost Creek, WV 26385		304-709-0247Doyle Puckett
Hill Country MeatsMarion75 Coons Hollow Road
Fairmont, WV 26554		304-612-2168Leonard Martin
D & K Custom CuttingTaylor1686 Veterans Memorial Highway Flemington, WV 26347304-739-2686
Danny Casto
Syrews Custom Butchering
Lewis114 Louise Street
Weston, WV 26452		304-269-1290
Tom Syrews

Teet’s Meat Packing
RandolphCraven’s Run Road
Elkins, WV 26241
304-636-9748
Jamie Andrews

Mann’s Meat Processing, LLC
Monroe1216 Back Valley Road
Lindside, WV 24951
304-320-2035
Zach Mann

Milam’s Custom Meat Processing
Kanawha554 Lick Branch Road Charleston, WV 25312
304-776-3337
Adam Milam

S & J Custom Meats
Kanawha2441 Fisher Branch Road, Charleston, WV 25312
304-776-9166
Jim Sayre

Mauk’s, LLC
Logan1485 Crooked Creek Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639
304-687-7950
Stephen Mauk

Call’s Meat Market
Putnam
3550 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
681-233-4444
Leanne Call

Wolfe Slaughterhouse
Jackson314 Evansview Road
Ripley, WV 25271
304-372-6025
Wayne Wolfe

Slider’s Processing and Smoked Meats
Wood9791 Southern Highway, Rockport, WV 26169
304-474-3471
Shawn Slider

The Hunters Helping the Hungry Program has tremendous potential to change the lives of many who go hungry, but the program costs have averaged over $43,000 over the past seven years, and the WVDNR is unable to use license funds, the program relies on the support of individuals, businesses, conservation organizations, foundations, and churches.

The program uses key fundraising events to get the financial support needed to fund its success. The Governor’s One-Shot Hunt has been a vital event since 2007, providing both venison and funding.

Another fundraising event is the Share the Harvest Sunday. Held annually by the West Virginia Council of Churches on the first Sunday in November, this event sees approximately 3,000 churches encouraging their congregations to donate any amount they can afford to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.

Individuals, churches, organizations, and businesses wishing to contribute to the HHH program send checks and money orders to:

Hunters Helping the Hungry
WV Division of Natural Resources
163 Wildlife Road
French Creek, WV 26218

HUNTERS HELPING THE HUNGRY 5-YEAR ANNUAL REPORT

20182019202020212022
Processors
1718171612
Deer Donated
685679500579681
Pounds of Venison
23,65923,38520,10423,80724,580
*Total Cost
$48,032.35$45,266.89$38,197.98$45,233.84$46,703.84
*Processing and distribution costs vary year-to-ear due to the annual harvest and number of deer donated to the Hunters Helping the Hungry Program.