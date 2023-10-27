The Hunters Helping the Hungry Program, an initiative by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Section, has been making a difference in the lives of many for the last 32 years.
Since 1992, generous hunters have been helping to feed West Virginians by donating their deer to the program. Since the program started, over 28,000 deer have been donated. Over 1 million pounds of meat have provided meals for over a million people and families in need.
The program relies on the generosity of hunters, financial contributors, and participating processors.
The program works by participating hunters bringing their deer to designated processors, who grind, package, and freeze the venison. Feeding America members, the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway, and Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington distribute the venison to more than 600 charitable food pantries, soup kitchens, senior centers, shelters, and more.
In order for processors to participate in the program, they need to be certified by the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the West Virginia Department of Agriculture. Once certified, they need to contact Trevor Moore at 304-924-6211 and send an email with a copy of the certification to trevor.m.moore@wv.gov. Once approved, processors can begin receiving and storing meat for pickup. Processors are eligible to be reimbursed for $3 a pound.
Current Hunters Helping the Hungry Meat Processors
|Processor
|County
|Address
|Phone
|Contact
|Puckett’s
|Harrison
|8962 Good Hope Pike
Lost Creek, WV 26385
|304-709-0247
|Doyle Puckett
|Hill Country Meats
|Marion
|75 Coons Hollow Road
Fairmont, WV 26554
|304-612-2168
|Leonard Martin
|D & K Custom Cutting
|Taylor
|1686 Veterans Memorial Highway Flemington, WV 26347
|304-739-2686
Danny Casto
|Syrews Custom Butchering
|Lewis
|114 Louise Street
Weston, WV 26452
|304-269-1290
|Tom Syrews
|Teet’s Meat Packing
|Randolph
|Craven’s Run Road
Elkins, WV 26241
|304-636-9748
|Jamie Andrews
|Mann’s Meat Processing, LLC
|Monroe
|1216 Back Valley Road
Lindside, WV 24951
|304-320-2035
|Zach Mann
|Milam’s Custom Meat Processing
|Kanawha
|554 Lick Branch Road Charleston, WV 25312
|304-776-3337
|Adam Milam
|S & J Custom Meats
|Kanawha
|2441 Fisher Branch Road, Charleston, WV 25312
|304-776-9166
|Jim Sayre
|Mauk’s, LLC
|Logan
|1485 Crooked Creek Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639
|304-687-7950
|Stephen Mauk
|Call’s Meat Market
|Putnam
|3550 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, WV 25526
|681-233-4444
|Leanne Call
|Wolfe Slaughterhouse
|Jackson
|314 Evansview Road
Ripley, WV 25271
|304-372-6025
|Wayne Wolfe
|Slider’s Processing and Smoked Meats
|Wood
|9791 Southern Highway, Rockport, WV 26169
|304-474-3471
|Shawn Slider
The Hunters Helping the Hungry Program has tremendous potential to change the lives of many who go hungry, but the program costs have averaged over $43,000 over the past seven years, and the WVDNR is unable to use license funds, the program relies on the support of individuals, businesses, conservation organizations, foundations, and churches.
The program uses key fundraising events to get the financial support needed to fund its success. The Governor’s One-Shot Hunt has been a vital event since 2007, providing both venison and funding.
Another fundraising event is the Share the Harvest Sunday. Held annually by the West Virginia Council of Churches on the first Sunday in November, this event sees approximately 3,000 churches encouraging their congregations to donate any amount they can afford to the Hunters Helping the Hungry program.
Individuals, churches, organizations, and businesses wishing to contribute to the HHH program send checks and money orders to:
Hunters Helping the Hungry
WV Division of Natural Resources
163 Wildlife Road
French Creek, WV 26218
HUNTERS HELPING THE HUNGRY 5-YEAR ANNUAL REPORT
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Processors
|17
|18
|17
|16
|12
|Deer Donated
|685
|679
|500
|579
|681
|Pounds of Venison
|23,659
|23,385
|20,104
|23,807
|24,580
|*Total Cost
|$48,032.35
|$45,266.89
|$38,197.98
|$45,233.84
|$46,703.84