A husband and wife are dead after they were found with gunshot wounds, according to West Virginia State Police.

State Police say they responded to Pierre Street in Chapmanville, WV, after a family member reported finding the victims deceased inside the residence.

After the investigation, State Police both victims suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were identified as husband and wife, 52-year-old Howard Dwaine Bryant and 53-year-old Malindia Rose Bryant of Chapmanville, WV.

At this time, this incident is believed to be isolated with no threat to the public, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing.