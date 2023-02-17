UPDATE: FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 @ 3:00 PM | PAX, WV (WVNS) — According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, an 11-week-old infant was found dead after being swept away by floodwaters in the Paint Creek Road area.

The infant could not be found after the car the infant was in was reportedly swept away.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Swift Water Rescue Team, Montgomery Fire Department all assisted in recovery efforts.

An investigation into the incident remains open.

Stick with 59News for more information.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple emergency crews are responding to the Paint Creek road area of Fayette County.

Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram confirmed to 59News reports of an infant being swept away in floodwaters on Friday, February 17, 2023, that caused the dispatching of the Montgomery Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a woman called reporting that she was unable to locate her infant in her car after the car became stuck in floodwaters.

The Fayette County Swift Water Rescue Team and Fayette County Sheriff’s Department are on scene. 59News also has a reporter on scene.

Packs Branch Road and Paint Creek Road remain closed due to high water.

Stick with 59News for more information.