An insulin manufacturing facility is planning to be built in West Virginia.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday that the company UNDBIO will be building an insulin manufacturing facility in Morgantown, West Virginia.

The Governor said the South Korean company plans to bring in 200 new jobs in West Virginia jobs in phase 1 of the company’s plan.

Officials say the plant plans to break ground in September/ October of 2023.

The plant also plans to have over 600 jobs after phase 1.

