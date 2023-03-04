WEST VIRGINIA (NEXSTAR) – If you’ve ever had someone flash their headlights, or their “brights” at you while you’re driving, you might wonder why they did that — or if that was even legal to do.

Flashing the headlights of a vehicle can be done for a slew of reasons. Some drivers may be trying to give a warning to other drivers about a potential speed trap ahead, or they might try to tell another driver that their brights are on unnecessarily. Other reasons include indicating that they intend to pass another driver on the road. Some drivers may simply flash their brights to let other drivers know that they can go first at an intersection.

Regardless of the reason, is it legal for drivers to flash their brights at another vehicle in the state?

West Virginia’s law on vehicle lamps states, “Except as authorized in §17C-15-26(d) and 17C-15-26(g) of this code and authorized in §17C-15-19 of this code, flashing lights are prohibited on motor vehicles.” This means the state makes an explicit exception for flashing brights.

That exception can be seen in WV§17C-15-19. It states drivers may flash their brights, “for the purpose of warning the operators of other vehicles of the presence of a vehicular traffic hazard requiring the exercise of unusual care in approaching, overtaking or passing.”

In other words, you are completely within your right to flash your brights in West Virginia, so long as you are doing so for the reasons stated above.