CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Yes… it was colder in West Virginia than in Antarctica on Monday, according to the National Weather Service and the United States Antarctic Program.

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature on Monday was 21.5 degrees at the West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston.

Using data from Charleston, Beckley, Elkins, Huntington, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Wheeling, Morgantown, Fairmont and Martinsburg, the average was 20.4 degrees.

Now Antarctica. The U.S. Antarctic Program (USAP) has three stations: The Palmer Station, McMurdo Station and the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station.

West Virginia was colder than two, while the Mountain State was warmer than the South Pole Station.

Palmer Station – 36 degrees above zero

36 degrees above zero McMurdo Station – 30 degrees above zero

30 degrees above zero South Pole Station – 23 degrees below zero

Many factors could come into play. The southern hemisphere — where Antarctica is at — is in summer where it sees constant sunlight.

Nexstar’s KDVR contributed to this report.