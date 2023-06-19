Former Ohio Valley Athlete, WVU Mountaineer, and current NFL player for the Philadelphia Eagles, Josh Sills, had his trial date continued.

The trial for Sills was expected to start on Monday, June 19 but has been continued until July 31.

Sills is being charged with one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills allegedly engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.

Sills played high school football at Meadowbrook high school and went to play college at West Virginia University and Oklahoma State.

You can read the full 2019 incident report on Sills, here