A judge in Marshall County, West Virginia ruled that charges can go forward to the grand jury after police officers testified in the case against Benwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Garson Taylor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Taylor, 32 years old, was arrested on April 10 after a standoff with police.

Police say Taylor’s wife was found with a bloody face and choke marks on her neck.

Police say while officers were investigating, Taylor reportedly drove by, refused to stop at the officer’s command, and led them on a chase “several laps around the city.”

When he went to the 4th Street pull-off, officers say they blocked him in.

Police say Taylor held a pistol to his own head and negotiations lasted about an hour until one officer was able to quickly force the driver’s side door of his Dodge Ram truck open and pull him out.

Benwood Police Chief Frank Longwell said Taylor was wearing a Kevlar vest and Kevlar helmet, and he had “several AR rifles and 800 rounds of ammunition” with him.

Taylor is facing felony charges of: strangulation, wanton endangerment, and the use of body armor while committing a felony, which is illegal in West Virginia.

The grand jury in Marshall County is expected to meet on July 5th.

Taylor is currently out on bond.

(Video in the story shows previous coverage of Garson Taylor)