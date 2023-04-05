HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — In Hancock County, it was day two of Paul White’s Jury Trial.
White is accused of hitting a young boy with a motorcycle and is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident after causing serious bodily harm.
The incident happened on Kings Creek Road in Weirton.
7-year-old, Joey Green, is out of the hospital and doing better.
After the incident on Kings Creek Road,
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in Triadelphia, where they believe White is staying.
At the residence, deputies found the motorcycle they believed was involved in the hit-and-run along with the broken headlight already taken off the motorcycle.
Wednesday the Prosecution had six witnesses take the stand, which was cross-examined by the defense.
White turned himself into the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office on August 30, 2022
The Jury is expected to bring down a verdict later this evening.