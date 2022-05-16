WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Summer is just around the corner and that means area pools will be looking for some fun in the sun. Now you can help some area children do just that.

In memory of their parents, the Calissie family is once again spearheading the summer swim pass program.

They are seeking donations from area businesses and individuals to provide passes for kids who could not otherwise afford them.

The pool pass program was started by Lou and Maggie who spent years at the 36th Street Pool where Maggie served as pool manager.

With support from Wheeling’s Department of Parks & Recreation, the program has been quite successful, providing more than 300 passes to area kids just last year alone.

“At a lot of these pools, they are able to walk from the neighborhoods. So just to give them something to get out of the house and off the games and everything come here and spend some time outside and make some friends with some other kids in the community as well,” said Director Wheeling Parks and Recreation, Rochelle Barry.

New to the program this year is a Community Block Party at the Pool.

It will take place on various dates at the Wheeling City Pools.

They will include free food, games, and crafts for the kids.

To donate to the Swim Pass Program you can send a check to Wheeling’s Parks & Recreation Program at fifteen-hundred Chapline Street, Wheeling.