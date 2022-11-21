HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m.

Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley of Argillite, Kentucky.

“We are forever grateful for the staff at St. Mary’s hospital,” Triplett said. “The nurses for myself and my baby boy were absolutely incredible and caring. We are thankful to have had him at St. Mary’s.”

(Photos provided by Mountain Health Network)

(Photos provided by Mountain Health Network)

(Photos provided by Mountain Health Network)

Childbirth services will still be available at Cabell Huntington Hospital.