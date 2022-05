PINCH, WV (WOWK) — Nothing is left of an abandoned church in Elkview after a fire occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The fire along Three Mile Road was still smoldering around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

(Photo courtesy of Pinch Volunteer Fire Department)

Neighbors told WOWK 13 News the church has been abandoned for many years and unconnected to electricity.

No one was injured in the incident.