A lawsuit has been filed against West Virginia Governor Jim Justice for refusing to release his work schedule, according to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC)

The DSCC says they filed a lawsuit demanding the release of records pertaining to the Governor’s official schedule or official calendar from January 2017 to the present.

“Jim Justice cannot hide his work schedule — or lack thereof — from West Virginians, and this is an area which is sure to receive further scrutiny in his nasty primary and in a court of law,” said DSCC spokesperson David Bergstein.

The lawsuit claims that a request for the Governor’s schedule was properly issued under the West Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) but the Governor’s office has refused to produce the most basic records from his time as Governor: lists of the official meetings scheduled for him and his most senior staff.

In the lawsuit, it states that Governor Justice last produced such records in 2019 and that Governor Justice “almost never meets with his Cabinet, is rarely at the capital, and was largely missing at one of the most critical points of [the] year’s legislative session.”

You can read the full filing here.

7News has reached out to the Governor’s Office for a response. Refresh this story for updates.