WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) This year’s class of Leadership Wheeling had a hands-on lesson on the life of a firefighter today.

The classes always focus on all facets of the Wheeling community–arts and culture, media, city council, economic development and entrepreneurship.

Today’s lesson took place at the Wheeling Fire Department’s training facility on Wheeling Island.

They learned, by using a junk car, how to save a person who’s trapped inside.

“One of our scenarios is we’re working together to extricate someone from a crashed vehicle. Another scenario will be that they are working together to force open a secured door. Another scenario will be that they are working together to drag a charged hose line through our training building.”

“It was not easy at all. The equipment was super heavy. It’s super cool what they do. Thank goodness for the firefighters because I could not hold the jaws by myself, literally, and also operate them to save a life.”

Leadership Wheeling is an initiative of the Wheeling Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s class of young professionals meets weekly. They started in January and their activities will run through April.