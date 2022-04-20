The dates are set for the return of West Virginia’s LEGO festival.

BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Festival arrives at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center on July 16 and 17.

At past events, the team at BrickUniverse has witnessed hundreds of LEGO fans show up to enjoy live LEGO builds, meet professional LEGO artists, and most importantly: see incredible LEGO creations.

BrickUniverse plans to bring renowned professional LEGO artists from around the world. LEGO Artists who will be displaying at the festival include San Diego-based Jonathan Lopes, Chicago-based Rocco Buttliere, Dallas-based Lia Chan, and Cleveland-based E.J. Bocan III. They will be at the event and available to talk to attendees about their life as professional LEGO artists. More professional LEGO artists, new for 2022, who will be at the show will be announced at a later day.

BrickUniverse Attractions include:

LEGO City: Massive LEGO City Creations built by top LEGO artists

LEGO Retail: several specialized merchants selling LEGO merchandise, minifigures, custom accessories, and goodies

LEGO Spaceships: Out of this world LEGO Nasa creations built by Lia Chan

The World in Bricks: Over 50 world landmarks built in LEGO by Rocco Buttliere

Brick Superheroes and Villains: Several Creations depicting everyone’s favorite heroes and villains in LEGO; including Batman, The Joker, Wonder Woman, Ironman, and Captain America

And more!

Tickets are on sale now. Due to the limited capacity, they are expected to fully sell out, so early booking is advised. Tickets are $14.99 online. They are available for Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, July 17 at www.brickuniverse.com/westvirginia