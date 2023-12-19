Liquor stores will be closed on Christmas Day in West Virginia.

This closure applies to all retail liquor stores in the state but does not apply to businesses such as a restaurant that may sell liquor, wine, or beer for on premises consumption.

“We at the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration WVABBCA wish all West Virginians a safe and enjoyable holiday season,” said WVABCA Commissioner Fred Wooton.” As we gather around tables laden with holiday feasts, let’s remember that the greatest gift of all is the company of family and friends. Let’s raise a glass in gratitude but do so with care. Designate drivers, pace yourselves, and let safety be the star of your celebrations.”

Tips for responsible drinking:

Do not drink and drive. Use a designated driver, public transportation, or a ride sharing service. Heed prescription medication warning labels for alcohol consumption. Alcohol is a depressant, and some medications can interact with alcohol dangerously. Drinking too much may lead to alcohol poisoning, accidents, assaults, and fires.

The WVABBCA is used to regulate, enforce, and control the sales and distribution, transportation, storage, and consumption of alcoholic liquors and nonintoxicating beer as mandated by the West Virginia Liquor Control and Nonintoxicating Beer Act.