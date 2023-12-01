A haunting rendition of West Virginia’s favorite song, “Take Me Home Country Roads,” was just covered and released by Lana Del Ray.

The alternative singer released a cover of the 1971 classic from John Denver’s fourth studio album Poems, Prayers & Promises.

The song was released with cover art featuring a personal, black-and-white photo of herself, her sister, and her niece resting their heads on top of one another while sitting in a boat.

The newest cover isn’t the singer’s (whose real name is Elizabeth Grant) first mention of John Denver, who People said Del Ray included in her lyrics of The Grants where she sings, “I’m gonna take mine of you with me / Like Rocky Mountain High / The way John Denver sings.”

Del Ray has released several new songs since dropping her ninth studio album in March.

She also released another cover of the American classic “Unchained Melody” when she honored the late Elvis Presley by singing one of his favorite covers, originally sung by The Righteous Brothers.

2023 is proving to be a successful year for Del Ray, as she is currently up for four Grammy nominations. Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd is up for both Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album, and her track “A&W” has been nominated for Song of the Year and Best Alternative Music Performance.

