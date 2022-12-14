WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — LIV Golf announced on their Twitter that The Old White at The Greenbrier Resort would be added as one of three new event for the upcoming season.

Get ready for #LIVGolf 2023! Three stunning new locations announced in the US. To find out more and grab Early Birdie tickets, visit: https://livgolf.com/2023-events LIV Golf twitter | @LIVGolflnv on Twitter

The event is scheduled to take place from August 4 2023, through August 6, 2023.

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour financed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia

For more information on tickets, you can go to https://www.livgolf.com/2023-events.