PHILIPPI, W.Va. — The 12th annual West Virginia Marching Band Invitational (WVMBI) Championship will feature 33 high school bands from 25 counties around the state on Saturday, Oct. 21, at Philip Barbour High School in Philippi.

West Virginia Wesleyan College will also perform during the competition as an exhibition band.

The invitational will also feature the finals for the 3rd annual Governor’s Cup, which consists of nine preliminary competitions.

Bands collected points by competing in the local competitions along with the upcoming WVMBI championship and Governor’s Cup Series to be eligible to win the overall Governor’s Cup and more prize money.

The Governor’s Cup final will award $5,000 to the grand champion, $3,000 to the 1st runner-up, $1,500 to the 2nd runner-up, $1,000 to the 3rd runner-up, and $500 to the 4th runner-up.

In 2017, the West Virginia State Legislature proclaimed this invitational “The official State Marching Band Championship of West Virginia.”

The invitational includes competition judging for music, music effect, general effect, marching, percussion, drum major, color guard, majorettes, and twirlers. A Miss Majorette competition is also held at the event, along with a drumline competition. A full schedule of the marching band and drumline competitions is listed below.

Two individuals will be inducted into the Band Directors Hall of Fame during the competition. Dr. Scott Woodard, the current director of instrumental music, and Deborah Westbrook, who taught for Preston County schools for 40 years.

The invitational will begin at 10:15 a.m. and continue throughout the day, culminating in an awards program that evening. Admission is $10. Five years old and younger enter for free.

The Marching Band Invitational schedule for the day is:

10:15 a.m. National Anthem

10:30 a.m. Preston High School – Class B

10:45 a.m. Hall of Fame – Deborah Westbrook

11 a.m. Ritchie County High School – Class D2

11:15 a.m. North Marion High School – Class D1

11:30 a.m. Williamstown High School – Class C2

11:45 a.m. Buckhannon-Upshur High School – Class C1

Noon St. Marys High School – Class D2

12:15 p.m. Petersburg High School – Class D1

12:30 p.m. Shady Spring High School – Class C2

12:45 p.m. LUNCH

1:15 p.m. Liberty-Harrison High School – Class C1

1:30 p.m. Webster County High School – Class D2

1:45 p.m. Doddridge County High School – Class D1

2 p.m. Paden City High School – Class C2

2:15 p.m. Parkersburg High School – Class C1

2:30 p.m. Calhoun County High School – Class D2

2:45 p.m. Ravenswood High School – Class D1

3 p.m. Wirt County High School – Class C2

3:15 p.m. Liberty-Raleigh High School – Class D2

3:45 p.m. Berkeley Springs High School – Class D2

4 p.m. Greenbrier West High School – Class D1

4:15 p.m. Poca High School – Class C2

4:30 p.m. Tyler Consolidated High School – Class C1

4:45 p.m. Westside High School – Class D2

5 p.m. James Monroe High School – Class C2

5:15 p.m. Princeton High School – Class C1

5:30 p.m. West Virginia Wesleyan College – Exhibition

5:45 p.m. Miss Majorette

6:05 p.m. Hall of Fame – Scott Woodard

6:15 p.m. Hurricane High School – Class D1

6:30 p.m. Elkins High School – Class A

6:45 p.m. Robert C. Byrd High School – Class B

7 p.m. Woodrow Wilson High School – Class B

7:15 p.m. Greenbrier East High School – Class B

7:30 p.m. Philip Barbour High School – Class A

7:45 p.m. Richwood High School – Class A

8 p.m. Cabell Midland High School – Class A

DRUM COMPETITION

8:20 p.m. Greenbrier East High School

8:26 p.m. James Monroe High School

8:32 p.m. Paden City High School

8:38 p.m. Parkersburg High School

8:44 p.m. Poca High School

8:50 p.m. Princeton High School

8:56 p.m. Webster County High School

9:02 p.m. Westside High School

9:08 p.m. Elkins High School

9:14 p.m. Braxton County High School

9:20 p.m. North Marion High School

9:30 p.m. AWARDS