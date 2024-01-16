OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Salvation Army partnered with Operation Warm and Wheeling Subaru to “Share the Love” with a donation of shoes to children in the community, according to Salvation Army Lt. John Lawrence.

This year, The Salvation Army will receive athletic shoes in kids’ sizes 7T up to size 6 from Wheeling Subaru and Operation Warm.

To sign your child up please call 304-233-4400 Tuesday through Friday of this week between 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This is a first-come, first-serve basis with only 120 pair of shoes being made available for this giveaway.

Since this event is part of Subaru’s “Share the Love” campaign, there will be photographers on the premises during the event. If you are comfortable with your child’s picture being taken, there will be a photo waiver to fill out.

The date of the giveaway will be provided to the parent upon registration.