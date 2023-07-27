A local man was life-flighted after deputies said they tried to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Department said they attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation on Wednesday.

Deputies say that driver failed to stop and was found a short time later after he crashed and suffered severe injuries.

Deputies say they performed life-saving measures on the man prior to EMS arrival.

Johnathon Riggs, a 24 years old Brooke County resident, was life-flighted to Pittsburgh.

Deputies are not able to provide any other information at this time