A local middle school student has died and the community is holding a benefit for the girl who died.

Annabella “Bella” Grace Glover died recently and was a student at Brooke Middle School.

Brooke County Schools said “We are saddened by the tragic loss to one of our school’s family members and will make every effort to assist our students and staff during this difficult time. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

The school will have a school counselor available, to schedule contact Brooke Middle School at 304-737-3800.

The School-Based Health Center at Brooke High School and Family Resource Network are also available for grief counseling and they can be reached at 304-527-7461 or after 3:00 pm, 304-748-2828.

There will be a spaghetti dinner benefit on Friday, July 28 at the Follansbee Community House to support the family. Dinners will be $12 and there will also be a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle.