BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A local man who allegedly says he would give underage girls alcohol and Benadryl to have sex with them has pleaded guilty

Jonathan Logan, 51, pled guilty to two felony counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree.

7News first reported on this case in May 2023, when Brooke County Detectives received an anonymous call concerning two juvenile females who reported sexual abuse by Logan.

One of the juveniles reported in the original criminal complaint that Logan gave her something to knock her out, and both victims stated that Logan had allegedly touched them.

One juvenile stated that Logan “smacks her butt and hold her tight from behind” and would rub her thigh area, and on two-three different occasions, his hand would touch her “pee-bug.” The juvenile explained that her “pee-bug” was her private area.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Logan sent Facebook messages to his wife, discussing sedating the victim and her sibling so that he could do inappropriate things to the children.

The sentencing hearing for Logan is scheduled for September 11, 2023.

Logan is facing one to five years of imprisonment in a state correctional facility

in addition to a possible fine of up to $10,000 for each count.

Logan is now required to register as a sex offender for life.

The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from The Comfort House Child Advocacy Center.