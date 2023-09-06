Gov. Jim Justice announced today winners of the highly-anticipated Thorny Mountain Fire Tower Giveaway. Three lucky campers have been selected to enjoy a free night in the iconic Thorny Mountain Fire Tower at Seneca State Forest, one of the park system’s most coveted lodging options.





These three lucky guests were among thousands who booked camping stays at a state park since the raffle began on July 26th. The winners were randomly selected and have a unique opportunity to experience the magic of the Thorny Mountain Fire Tower.

The winners are as follows:

Nathaniel Rodgers from Huntington, WV

Patricia Shreeve from Morgantown, WV

Kristy Hisam from Sistersville, WV

“We are delighted to announce the winners of the Thorny Mountain Fire Tower Giveaway,” said Brad Reed, Chief of West Virginia State Parks. “This iconic structure offers a unique and memorable experience in the heart of our beautiful state parks.”



The Thorny Mountain Fire Tower, restored in 2012, has remained the crown jewel of West Virginia State Parks’ lodging options, capturing the hearts of outdoor enthusiasts from near and far. Earlier this year, the tower received accolades from National Geographic as a top destination for outdoor stays.



Nestled in picturesque Pocahontas County, Seneca State Forest beckons visitors with its 12,884 acres of lush woodlands to explore. The Thorny Mountain Fire Tower stands tall as one of West Virginia State Parks’ most iconic attractions, offering breathtaking 360-degree forest views and unobstructed night sky vistas. The tower is equipped with two cots and can comfortably accommodate up to four guests.