The Lord’s Prayer was said on Tuesday despite a federal judge’s ruling that a West Virginia city stop reciting at its council meetings.

A federal judge in Charleston ruled last week that Parkersburg City Council’s practice of opening its meetings with the New Testament prayer violates the establishment clause of the First Amendment.

The clause prohibits government from favoring one religion over others.

The judge issued a permanent injunction against the prayer recital and awarded $1 in damages to each plaintiff.

According to WTAP, the Lord’s Prayer was recited by people at the meeting two minutes before the meeting began.