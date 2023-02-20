Fair Officials are excited to announce that multi-talented artist Ludacris will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Saturday, August 19, 2023. Tickets for the show will go on sale Friday, February 24, 2023 at 10 AM.

“We are extremely excited to add Ludacris to our 2023 lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “The Main Stage is going to be packed with awesome performances that we can’t wait to share with you!”

It was announced earlier this month that Nelly was retuning to the West Virginia state fair

Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 AM – 6 PM, or Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.