BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted another man with a baseball bat at a trailer park in Upshur County.

On Thursday, March 30, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department received a call to remove “an unwanted subject” at a residence on Brushy Fork Road due to the result of a verbal altercation, according to a criminal complaint.

Jonathan Woody

When deputies arrived on the scene, they spoke with a victim who stated that two individuals were in the home because one of them “was thinking of renting it,” and while inside the residence, the victim stated she saw a woman and a man identified as Jonathan Woody, 29, of Horner, deputies said.

During the time, the woman shouted “I know they’re f***ing in there,” and Woody went into the residence looking for the victim’s son and another individual before the victim and Woody “exchanged heated words,” according to the complaint.

On Saturday, April 1, deputies were called to a trailer in the Meadowland Trailer Park for a report of an assault and that Woody had “attacked [the victim] with a bat,” according to a separate complaint.

During that time, deputies were assisted by troopers with the West Virginia State Police Department when they observed a victim “sitting in the kitchen of the trailer having difficulty breathing” and “blood dripping from his nose,” deputies said.

After the victim was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital, deputies made contact with a witness who said that the victim had been sleeping on the couch in the living room and that Woody “arrived at the home and had repeatedly knocked on the door,” according to the complaint.

At some point, Woody “somehow ended up in the residence,” despite the fact that a witness stated “the doors [were] locked,” at which point the victim and Woody “were fighting until [the victim] could get out of the front door,” deputies said.

As a result of both incidents, Woody has been charged with burglary and malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.