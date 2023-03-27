A man has been charged with cyberstalking after using social media to harass and intimidate his ex-girlfriend.

Derik Wayne Bowers, age 44, from Hagerstown Maryland, was charged on one count of stalking by a federal grand jury in Martinsburg.

According to court documents, Bowers harassed and intimidated his former girlfriend through text messages, phone calls, and via Facebook.

In December 2022, officials say he called the Morgan County victim 815 times during a 48-hour period. In addition, Bowers sent the victim thousands of harassing text messages over a several month period. Bowers also used social media posts to embarrass her and interfere with her livelihood.

“Cyberstalking is a pervasive problem that we treat very seriously in West Virginia,” said United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. “I encourage those who are being intimidated online and who suffer substantial emotional distress as a result to file a police report so that wrongdoers may be investigated and held to account.”

If convicted, Bowers faces up to five years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.