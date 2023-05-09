UPDATE: May 9, 8:18 a.m

A Brooke County, West Virginia man was arrested after he allegedly struck another man with his vehicle and left him laying in a parking lot.

Officials say they arrested 22-year-old Landon Hollis from Follansbee, West Virginia on Monday evening.

Hollis is charged with two felonies, malicious wounding and leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury.

Hollis is currently in the Northern Regional Jail.

Clark’s condition is unknown at this time.

A local man was taken to a local hospital after he allegedly was struck by a vehicle.

Police in Weirton, West Virginia say they received a call on Sunday, May 7 around 11:30 p.m. in reference to a may subject laying in a parking lot after being struck by a vehicle on the 31000 block of West Street.

John David Clark, 44 years old, from Weirton, was identified by police.

Clark was taken to Weirton Medical Center and then Life-Flighted to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Police say the vehicle that struck Clark left the scene of the accident.

The Weirton Police Department is investigating the incident and a suspect has been identified.

No arrest has been made at this time.

(Video in the story is from previous coverage)