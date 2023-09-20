Police say they arrested a man after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday, September 19.

Officials say the warrant happened on Kings Creek Road in Weirton, West Virginia, and that the search was because of an investigation into stolen property and the manufacturing of explosive materials.

During the investigation, Anthony K. Reed of Weirton, was taken into custody on pending warrants for providing false information to law enforcement, interference with an investigation, and possession of stolen property.

Reed was taken to the Northern Regional Jail.

Officials say the investigation into the manufacturing of explosive materials is still an active investigation.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said they were assisted by he West Virginia State Police, Hancock Brooke Weirton Drug Task Force, Weirton Police Department and the Weirton Fire Department